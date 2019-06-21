Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.46 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005707 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Coinroom. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $27.76 million and $1.46 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,735.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.68 or 0.02875191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.01412800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.04347724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.01100482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00088356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.01135061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00294292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 50,005,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bitsane, YoBit, Upbit, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

