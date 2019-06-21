VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF shares last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 0 shares.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 174,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 729.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

