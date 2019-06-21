Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.45

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and traded as high as $25.94. Value Line shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $260.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

