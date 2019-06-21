Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,796,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,701,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at $98,747,841.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,187,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.54. 454,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

