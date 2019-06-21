Upco International (CNSX:UPCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. Upco International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 43,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Upco International from $0.59 to $0.29 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Upco International Company Profile (CNSX:UPCO)

Upco International Inc is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

