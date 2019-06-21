UBS Group Reiterates $85.00 Price Target for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

