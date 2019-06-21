TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.32

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.24. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,727 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

