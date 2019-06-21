TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.15

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as low as $9.36. TUI shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1,426 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUIFF. Numis Securities began coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI has an average rating of “Hold”.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

