TravelCenters of America’s (TA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.31.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Barry A. Richards sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $143,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,959.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 101,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $371,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 1,587.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 336,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 318,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 283,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

