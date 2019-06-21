TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.24. TransEnterix shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 58,979 shares changing hands.

TRXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

