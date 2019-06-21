Traceability Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $59,930.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,024,919 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

