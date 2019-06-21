Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.60

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $14.38. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 219,237 shares trading hands.
Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$54,289.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,738 shares in the company, valued at C$115,364.32. Also, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,920. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,832 shares of company stock valued at $405,947.
About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
