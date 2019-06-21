Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.60

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $14.38. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 219,237 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$135.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$54,289.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,738 shares in the company, valued at C$115,364.32. Also, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,920. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,832 shares of company stock valued at $405,947.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

