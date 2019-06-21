TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,231,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,298,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE BLD traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 436,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,913. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.06 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.83%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $477,858.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,883.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 52,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,237,038.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,919 shares in the company, valued at $16,468,906.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,583 shares of company stock worth $5,357,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,454,000 after acquiring an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in TopBuild by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,167,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,104,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,170,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TopBuild to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

