TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.09

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $12.76. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.01.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

