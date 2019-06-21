Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.14

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $14.77. Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 13,759,735 shares trading hands.

TCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oddo Securities lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 40.70 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

