Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.59

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.90. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 41,597 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TH shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $537.55 million and a P/E ratio of -148.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,256,000.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

