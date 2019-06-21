TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.43

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and traded as low as $40.01. TFI International shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 78,876 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 70,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.94, for a total transaction of C$3,154,788.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$182,306,659.92. Insiders have sold a total of 330,600 shares of company stock worth $14,300,220 in the last quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

