Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
NYSE TEVA opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $25.96.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after buying an additional 10,766,729 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 12,248,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,245 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 10,342,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,489,000 after purchasing an additional 431,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,763,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
