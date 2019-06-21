Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after buying an additional 10,766,729 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 12,248,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,245 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 10,342,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,489,000 after purchasing an additional 431,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,763,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.