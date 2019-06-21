Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and traded as low as $9.02. Tesco shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 236,550 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.