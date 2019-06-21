TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.46

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $8.84. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 18,017 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

