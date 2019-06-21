Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.69.

RUN opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $59,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,460,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,856,183.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 103,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $1,615,486.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,810. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

