Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SUMO. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sumo Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.98) on Monday. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $227.36 million and a P/E ratio of -757.50.

In related news, insider David Wilton bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,806.63 ($2,360.68). Also, insider Paul Porter sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total value of £1,560,000 ($2,038,416.31).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

