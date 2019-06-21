Storm Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Coinrail. During the last week, Storm has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $862,433.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00360186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.02118412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00137242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,904,686,101 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Bitbns, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Coinrail, IDEX, Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

