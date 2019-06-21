Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.58

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 85850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $34.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2,702.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

