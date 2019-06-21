Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Javier L. Evan Sells 1,533 Shares

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $31,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 137.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 559.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

