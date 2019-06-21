SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Reaches $52,965.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,965.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000740 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

