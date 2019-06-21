Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.83

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.83 and last traded at $84.69, with a volume of 5162757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,788. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 221,699 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

