Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their neutral rating on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stantec from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

STN opened at $24.45 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $680.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 980.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stantec by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

