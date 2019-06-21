Stakinglab Market Capitalization Tops $153,212.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 137.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003879 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $153,212.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00035929 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000165 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 417,750 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

