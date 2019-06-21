SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Macquarie currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,220.79 ($15.95).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,113.50 ($14.55) on Monday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,405 ($18.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 68.20 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other SSE news, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

