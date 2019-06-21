Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Short Interest Update

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,205,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 100,037,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Get Sprint alerts:

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 30,122,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,961,643. Sprint has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sprint had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,972.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,729 shares of company stock valued at $583,389. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sprint by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sprint by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprint by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.