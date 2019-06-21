SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.38. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 113 shares.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.2826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,267,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,345,000. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for 4.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 95.38% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

