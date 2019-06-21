SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.51

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and traded as low as $37.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 4,517 shares.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter.

