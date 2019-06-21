Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded by Aegis to Buy

Aegis upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut Snap from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Snap from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.

SNAP opened at $14.84 on Monday. Snap has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $201,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,677,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lara Sweet sold 22,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $273,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 642,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,712,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,445,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,278,269 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 70.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

