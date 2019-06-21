SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) vs. Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Financial Review

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Collectors Universe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. SilverSun Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 2.75% 23.38% 8.70% Collectors Universe 11.66% 52.41% 24.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SilverSun Technologies and Collectors Universe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverSun Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.89%. Given SilverSun Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SilverSun Technologies is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Collectors Universe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.00 million 0.26 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Collectors Universe $68.45 million 2.54 $6.23 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats SilverSun Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

