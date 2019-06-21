Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,217,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 1,317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $82,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,412.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.93. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.35%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

