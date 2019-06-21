Signatum Market Capitalization Achieves $56,570.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Signatum has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signatum has a total market cap of $56,570.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signatum coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signatum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034723 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019830 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.21 or 0.02142220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Signatum Profile

SIGT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org . Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signatum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signatum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.