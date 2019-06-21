Siemens (FRA:SIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €123.15 ($143.20).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €106.46 ($123.79) on Monday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.