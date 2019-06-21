Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Sells $1,099,027.50 in Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Tracy Layney sold 21,750 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $1,099,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SFLY stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Shutterfly’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFLY shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Shutterfly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

