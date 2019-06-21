Short Interest in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Decreases By 5.8%

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 986,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TYL stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,522. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $210,515.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $440,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,345 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

