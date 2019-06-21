Short Interest in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Increases By 15.6%

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 1,267,600 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $42,875.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Liniger acquired 140,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,470,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 446,380 shares of company stock worth $13,990,354 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Re/Max by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Re/Max by 363.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 355,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,135. The company has a market cap of $568.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.19. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 70.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.