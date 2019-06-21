Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Increases By 18.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,776,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 27,654,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OXY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 119,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,804,685. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,896.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

