Short Interest in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Decreases By 10.2%

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,746,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 9,740,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,288,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nike has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

