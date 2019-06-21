Short Interest in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Grows By 15.6%

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,245,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 1,942,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 385,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,702. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Navistar International’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 335.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

