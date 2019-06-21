Short Interest in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Increases By 7.0%

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,385,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 3,162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,724,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 59.01%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2,050.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 432,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 134,290 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,334,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,610 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

