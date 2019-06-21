Short Interest in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rises By 5.3%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.01. 337,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,762. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $167.34 and a 12 month high of $263.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.17 million, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

