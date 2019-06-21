Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rises By 6.5%

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 74,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 102,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.