Short Interest in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Drops By 5.2%

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,107,800 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 1,168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Alan R. Batkin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,824,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 1,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 698,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 663,050 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $9,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,220,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,991,000 after buying an additional 192,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 975,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,197. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

CLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

