Short Interest in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Increases By 15.9%

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,933,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 3,393,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,470,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,310 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 247,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. 1,722,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

