Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rises By 12.7%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,841,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 6,068,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $533,637.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $1,267,664.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,394,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,603,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,983 shares of company stock valued at $8,056,645. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,814 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

DLTR stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,646. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

